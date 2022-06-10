Brady explains why football career isn’t over yet

TAMPA, Fla. — Tom Brady said he got to experience what life will be like as a retired NFL quarterback for about six weeks before deciding that playing for the Bucs had been “an incredible part of my football journey, and it’s not over.”

Brady talked Thursday about his aborted retirement and reports that his relationship with former coach Bruce Arians had soured.

Speaking moments after the Bucs completed a short practice on the final day of mandatory minicamp, Brady said his focus is on winning another Super Bowl and he is glad to remain a part of the game as a broadcaster on Fox whenever his playing career ends.