Buccaneers release troubled WR Antonio Brown

After taking his jersey, pads, and undershirt off and walking off the field in the middle of a game, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have released Antonio Brown.

January 7, 2022 - 3:16 PM

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown (81) holds up one finger as he leaves the field - while the Bucs were on offense against the New York Jets - during the third quarter on Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022 in East Rutherford, N.J. Brown did not return. The Bucs won, 28-24. Photo by TNS

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have officially severed ties with Antonio Brown, terminating the contract of the mercurial receiver who claimed he was fired in the middle of a game for not playing through an ankle injury.

The Bucs announced the move Thursday, one day after Brown broke his silence on a bizarre exit from last Sunday’s victory over the New York Jets.

Brown removed his jersey, shoulder pads, undershirt and gloves, then left the field after a sideline exchange with coach Bruce Arians, who said afterward that the player was no longer part of the team.

