 | Wed, Sep 27, 2023
Brooks Robinson, Orioles legend, dies at 86

Brooks Robinson spent his entire 23-year career with the Orioles. He almost single-handedly helped Baltimore defeat Cincinnati in the 1970 World Series, participated in 18 All-Star Games, won 16 consecutive Gold Gloves and earned the 1964 AL Most Valuable Player. Robinson passed Tuesday at 86.

September 27, 2023 - 3:28 PM

Brooks Robinson waves to the crowd as the Baltimore Orioles welcome back former players for a 30th anniversary celebration of Oriole Park at Camden Yards before a game against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022, in Baltimore. (Barbara Haddock Taylor/Baltimore Sun/TNS)

BALTIMORE (AP) — Hall of Fame third baseman Brooks Robinson, whose deft glovework and folksy manner made him one of the most beloved and accomplished athletes in Baltimore history, has died. He was 86.

The Orioles announced his death in a joint statement with Robinson’s family Tuesday. The statement did not say how Robinson died.

The Orioles held a moment of silence before their game against the Washington Nationals, and the teams lined up outside their dugouts to pay their respects. Also before the game, fans gathered around the 9-foot bronze statue of Robinson inside Camden Yards.

