Building the fundamentals of baseball

It’s time to play ball once again for SEK Impact.
The youth baseball program has grown to include four teams — one each for ballplayers 7, 8, 9 and 10 years old — and will start competition in April.
Two of the teams, the 8- and 9-year-old squads, hosted scrimmages over the weekend at the Humboldt Sports complex.
But the competition is only a portion of SEK Impact’s design, explained Brandon Thomas, one of the squad’s coaches.
Rather, it’s geared to instruct youngsters on the fundamentals of the sport, starting with the basics of pitch, catch and hit, to understanding strategies while on the diamond.
This is the second year of SEK Impact baseball. The inaugural season in 2020 had only 7- and 8-year-olds.
“We’re still a really new club, but we’ve got more diversity in our teams now,” Thomas said.
The squads consist of players from Iola, Humboldt, Chanute, Yates Center and Parsons.
And while the organization hosted what was billed as tryouts in late February, SEK Impact will not cut any prospective player from the rosters, Thomas added.
“If your kid wants to play baseball competitively, and you as a parent can commit to it, your kid has a spot,” he said.
In fact, SEK Impact has some participants who choose not to play in games at all, but simply have registered in order to take part in practices.
Overseeing the organization is Clint Stoy, head coach of the Allen Community College baseball team, assistant coach Dan Christmann and other ACC coaches and players.
“Who wouldn’t want to get college instruction?” Thomas asked.
Some parents also have offered to assist on game days if needed.
The goal, Thomas said, is to establish SEK Impact teams for any youngster ages 7 to 13 who wants to play organized ball and learn the ins and outs of baseball.
It’s not too late to sign up, either. Practices are held twice weekly, on Wednesdays and Sundays, and new participants are welcome.
The spring season will run through June.
For more information, reach out to SEK Impact via its Facebook page.