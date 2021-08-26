 | Thu, Aug 26, 2021
Bullpen falters as Houston rallies past KC

Whit Merrifield's seventh-inning grand slam pushed the Kansas City Royals in front of Houston, 5-3. Alas, the Royals' bullpen couldn't hold the lead and the Astros won, 6-5, in 10 innings.

By

Sports

August 26, 2021 - 8:45 AM

The Houston Astros' Aledmys Diaz, left, and Yuli Gurriel (10) dumps ice on Jake Meyers (6) after Meyers's walk-off fielder's choice in the 10th inning against the Kansas City Royals Wednesday. Photo by Bob Levey / Getty Images / TNS

HOUSTON (AP) — Alex Bregman had two hits and an RBI in his first action in more than two months, and he scored the winning run in the 10th inning on a groundout by Jake Meyers to lift the Houston Astros to a 6-5 win over the Kansas City Royals on Wednesday.

Kyle Tucker singled with no outs in the 10th to send automatic runner Bregman to third. Meyers then hit a comebacker that struck pitcher Joel Payamps (0-3) and pulled him toward first base. Payamps tossed the ball to first for the meaningless out as Bregman slid home.

Manager Dusty Baker is glad to see his team getting back to full strength with Bregman and Tucker, who returned Tuesday night after spending 10 days on the COVID-19 injured list.

