Chicago wins double-OT WNBA playoff thriller

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) — Like a great maestro, Courtney Vandersloot orchestrated one of the best games in WNBA playoff history.

Vandersloot had the second triple-double in the postseason with 12 points, a league playoff-record 18 assists and 10 rebounds to lead the Chicago Sky to a 101-95 double-overtime victory over the Connecticut Sun on Tuesday night in the opener of their best-of-five series.

“She’s amazing,” Chicago coach James Wade said. “Look at the stat sheet and the way she controlled the game. She was able to control the game from the beginning to the end. She had a special game. One of the best point guard games in playoff history. I’m not surprised because this is what she does.”