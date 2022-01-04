 | Tue, Jan 04, 2022
NBA assistant Hammon nets WNBA head coaching job

January 4, 2022 - 9:50 AM

Becky Hammon assistant coach of the San Antonio Spurs takes over head coach after Gregg Popovich head coach was ejected at AT&T Center on December 30, 2020 in San Antonio, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Cortes/Getty Images/TNS) Photo by TNS

Becky Hammon was ready to lead her own team. So she went back to where her professional career began — the WNBA.

Hammon, an assistant with the San Antonio Spurs, will take over as the Las Vegas Aces’ head coach and general manager after the NBA season concludes.

“Being the head coach of the Las Vegas Aces is a step forward and a step in the right direction for myself and for women’s basketball,” Hammon said. “I cannot emphasize enough the importance of this opportunity that I have. There’s something to being a head coach.”

