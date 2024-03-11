 | Mon, Mar 11, 2024
Chiefs re-sign Jones

The Kansas City Chies finished one of their must-do maneuvers for the offseason by re-signing defensive tackle Chris Jones to a five-year contract. The signing came days after the NFL free agency period opens.

March 11, 2024 - 3:02 PM

Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones (95) answers questions during media availability on Feb. 8, 2024, at the team hotel in Henderson, Nevada. Photo by Tammy Ljungblad/The Kansas City Star/TNS

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs and star Chris Jones have agreed to the framework of a five-year contract that includes $95 million guaranteed and keeps the All-Pro defensive tackle off the upcoming free-agent market, a person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press late Saturday.

The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the contract details were still being finalized. But the money that is guaranteed is expected to come over the first three years with another two years that are not guaranteed.

Jones, who turns 30 in July, becomes one of the highest-paid defensive players in NFL history, falling just behind the $34 million average annual salary that is being earned by San Francisco pass rusher Nick Bosa. The deal eclipses the $31.6 million average of Rams defensive end Aaron Donald, who had long represented the financial benchmark for a defensive player.

