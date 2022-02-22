 | Tue, Feb 22, 2022
Cindric helps Penske celebrate with Daytona 500 win

Austin Cindric won the Daytona 500 on Sunday in his first attempt, in his rookie season for Penske. More importantly, none of his teamamates wrecked each other.

Sports

February 22, 2022 - 9:18 AM

Austin Cindric, the driver of the (2) Discount Tire Ford, celebrates in the Ruoff Mortgage victory lane after winning the NASCAR Cup Series 64th Annual Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway on February 20, 2022, in Daytona Beach, Florida. (Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images/TNS) Photo by TNS

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Roger Penske had one rule at the Daytona 500 for his drivers: Do Not Wreck Each Other.

His orders were followed Sunday night when Austin Cindric worked with teammate Ryan Blaney over the closing laps to win the Daytona 500 as a celebration of Penske’s 85th birthday. 

It was just one year ago that Penske drivers Cindric, Joey Logano and Brad Keselowski all crashed while racing for the win on the final lap at Daytona International Speedway. It took time for tempers to thaw as Penske made his expectations clear to his drivers. 

