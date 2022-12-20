 | Wed, Dec 21, 2022
Close calls for NFL’s top dogs

The top seeds in both the NFC and AFC had to fight to the bitter end to secure victories

By

Sports

December 20, 2022 - 2:03 PM

Buffalo Bills place kicker Tyler Bass (2) celebrate with teammates Stefon Diggs (14) and Nyheim Hines (20) after kicking 25 yard field goal to win the game during fourth quarter of an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins at Highmark Stadium on Saturday, December 17, 2022 in Orchard Park, New York. Photo by David Santiago / TNS

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Joe Burrow wasn’t satisfied after throwing four touchdown passes in the second half to rally the Bengals to a comeback victory over Tom Brady and the Buccaneers.

“Not one of my favorites,” Burrow said when asked how he felt about Cincinnati’s 34-23 victory over Tampa Bay on Sunday. “I mean, it was an exciting game but an ugly one that we were able to pull out and that just goes to show you that teams, like we have, they just find ways to win games. We keep just talking about it and guys just keep stepping up and making big time plays for us.”

Bengals tight end Mitchell Wilcox caught a career-high three passes, including the first touchdown reception of his NFL career in Cincinnati’s 34-23 win over Tampa Bay Sunday.Photo by Jefferee Woo / TNS

Week 15 was a struggle not only for the Bengals (10-4) but several playoff-bound teams. Only one game — Bengals-Buccaneers — was decided by more than 10 points, going into the Rams-Packers matchup Monday night.

