Coach K still staying busy

Despite being away from the sidelines, the Hall of Fame coach has been busy with speeches and his “Basketball and Beyond with Coach K” show on SiriusXM satellite radio. Krzyzewski watched his first game post-retirement at Cameron Indoor Stadium on Feb. 14, when Notre Dame faced Duke. 

Mike Krzyzewski, retired head coach of the Duke Blue Devils men's basketball team, tapes an episode of his SiriusXM show during a SiriusXM Town Hall With Coach K event at Cameron Indoor Stadium on June 2, 2022, in Durham, North Carolina. Photo by (Grant Halverson/Getty Images for SiriusXM/TNS)

Mike Krzyzewski isn’t coaching for the first time in 48 years, but that doesn’t mean he has retired.

“It’s been good. I don’t miss coaching. I coached for almost five decades,” Krzyzewski said. “I knew I did not want to coach anymore, but I didn’t want to retire. I do a lot of speaking. I’m on the road at least once, sometimes twice a week, to different locations, and I’ve learned a lot doing that.”

