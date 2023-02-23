Coach K still staying busy

Mike Krzyzewski isn’t coaching for the first time in 48 years, but that doesn’t mean he has retired.

Despite being away from the sidelines, the Hall of Fame coach has been busy with speeches and his “Basketball and Beyond with Coach K” show on SiriusXM satellite radio.

“It’s been good. I don’t miss coaching. I coached for almost five decades,” Krzyzewski said. “I knew I did not want to coach anymore, but I didn’t want to retire. I do a lot of speaking. I’m on the road at least once, sometimes twice a week, to different locations, and I’ve learned a lot doing that.”