 | Thu, Nov 11, 2021
Coach K wins in Garden finale

The final season for Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski started with a win in Madison Square Garden over Kentucky.

The game was appointment viewing for college basketball fans.

November 10, 2021 - 9:48 AM

Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski directs his team against Boston College during a 2019 game at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, North Carolina. (Grant Halverson/Getty Images/TNS) Photo by TNS

NEW YORK (AP) — Freshman Trevor Keels scored 25 points and classmate Paolo Banchero added 22 to help No. 9 Duke open Mike Krzyzewski’s final season by beating 10th-ranked Kentucky 79-71 on Tuesday night in the nightcap of the Champions Classic.

Krzyzewski announced that he would retire at the end of the season. The Hall of Famer has won 1,098 games and five national championships in his 42 years coaching the Blue Devils. Overall he has 1,171 wins, the most in the history of the sport.

The two basketball blue bloods, who have quite the history between them on the game’s biggest stage, put on a spectacular show to open the season. The loud split crowd at Madison Square Garden that included many members of the New York Knicks and Bruce Springsteen was on its feet for most of the second half.

