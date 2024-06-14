Coffield aims for even-keeled mindset

Staying on an even keel is essential on the golf course.

The best golfers are able to flush the memories of bad holes quickly, to avoid frustration that can build throughout the round.

Brennen Coffield likes to think he can do that.

“I try to stay pretty level, not get too excited or too down, even if it’s a bad day,” Coffield said. “That’s definitely helped me, but it’s hurt me at times, too. Sometimes I’m so focused on trying to clear my head instead of addressing the causes of why I may have hit a bad shot.” Iola High’s Brennen Coffield hits an approach shot at a tournament earlier this season. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register

Needless to say, those bad shots are growing fewer and farther between.

The Iola High sophomore capped a dazzling golf season, bringing home a Class 3A regional championship and a 14th-place medal at the Class 3A state meet in Emporia.

With those achievements, Coffield also was voted by the Register’s readers as the Male Athlete of the Month for May.

He will receive a free specialty pizza from Rookies in Iola, which sponsors the athlete of the month promotion.

WHILE THE high school golf season ended nearly four weeks ago, Coffield’s work continues.

He spoke Thursday having just finished a three-day tournament in Pittsburg.

“I played pretty well the first day, but struggled a bit the last two,” he said. “But I’ll keep working at it.”

Coffield has always been active as a youth, playing basketball, baseball, or whatever sport was in season.

But golf has been his favorite, pretty much since he learned to walk.

“My dad was a pretty good golfer,” he said. “And there’s just something addictive about it, always wanting to hit good shots.”

Coffield’s ascension to the top of the IHS roster as a sophomore is noteworthy because the Mustangs already had two state-level golfers in the fold in seniors Xander Sellman and Christopher Holloway. Both Sellman and Holloway graduated this year.

“They were great teammates,” Coffield said. “They definitely showed me ways to get better and helped me learn to stay calm and collected when things aren’t going well,” he said. “That and they’re fun to be around.”

As he enters his junior year at IHS, Coffield hopes to serve as the same kind of mentor to others.

“I know golf can sometimes be stressful,” he said, “especially for freshmen.” Iola High’s Brennen Coffield putts Monday at the Buck Quincy Invitational at the Allen County Country Club. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register

COFFIELD, the son of Travis and Jessy Coffield of Iola, also runs cross country in the fall and plays basketball during the winter.

“I love basketball, and cross country is kind of like golf in that you’re mainly competing against yourself, trying to do what you can to beat the course.”