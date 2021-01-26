Menu Search Log in

Coming up Aces

Allen County Aces, a volleyball team featuring players from Iola, Humboldt, Moran and Colony, picked up a tournament win Saturday in Iola. The team is coached by Shelly Strickler.

Sports

January 26, 2021 - 10:09 AM

The Allen County Aces team members are, front row from left, Jackie Fager, Raveyn Kegler, Brinley McGhee and Skylar Hottenstein; second row, Rio Lohman, Kayla Hermreck, Reese Curry, Shelby Shaughnessy and Coach Shelly Strickler. Courtesy photo

The Allen County Aces Volleyball Club, which features players from Iola, Humboldt, Moran and Colony, hosted its first tournament Saturday.

Five club teams competed in morning pool play with the three best records competing for the championship.

Aces 15-1 team defeated Chanute in two of three sets to take first place in the tournament.

