Coming up Aces

The Allen County Aces Volleyball Club, which features players from Iola, Humboldt, Moran and Colony, hosted its first tournament Saturday.
Five club teams competed in morning pool play with the three best records competing for the championship.
Aces 15-1 team defeated Chanute in two of three sets to take first place in the tournament.
Already a subscriber?
Stay connected to the stories and events that make your community a special place to call home.
New subscribers only. You can cancel at any time.