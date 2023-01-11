Correa passes physical, signs with Twins

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — This time, Carlos Correa’s deal is done.

Correa passed his physical exam Wednesday and signed a $200 million, six-year contract to return to the Minnesota Twins, who re-entered the most convoluted free agent negotiations in baseball history after deals with the San Francisco Giants and New York Mets fell through.

Correa agreed Tuesday to a contract that could be worth $270 million over 10 seasons if the All-Star shortstop stays healthy, a uniquely structured deal the Twins assembled to jump back in contention after it appeared they’d be outspent — twice — by bigger-market franchises.