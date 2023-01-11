 | Wed, Jan 11, 2023
Correa passes physical, signs with Twins

Correa’s $33.3 million average annual salary is the 11th-highest among current players, just behind Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor’s $34.1 million.

January 11, 2023 - 2:23 PM

Carlos Correa is headed back to Target Field.

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — This time, Carlos Correa’s deal is done.

Correa passed his physical exam Wednesday and signed a $200 million, six-year contract to return to the Minnesota Twins, who re-entered the most convoluted free agent negotiations in baseball history after deals with the San Francisco Giants and New York Mets fell through.

Correa agreed Tuesday to a contract that could be worth $270 million over 10 seasons if the All-Star shortstop stays healthy, a uniquely structured deal the Twins assembled to jump back in contention after it appeared they’d be outspent — twice — by bigger-market franchises.

