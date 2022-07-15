 | Fri, Jul 15, 2022
Court upholds soccer bans on Russian teams

July 15, 2022 - 5:11 PM

LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — Russia remains barred from international soccer competitions including the Champions League after the Court of Arbitration for Sport rejected appeals by the national soccer federation and four clubs on Friday.

CAS upheld decisions by UEFA and FIFA which excluded Russian national teams and clubs following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The ruling added that UEFA and FIFA did not exceed their authority while dealing with “unforeseen and unprecedented circumstances.”

