COLONY — The Crest High boys and girls pummeled Oswego at home on Friday behind some dominant performances on both ends of the court.

The Lancer boys (8-4; 2-1) got behind a pair of double figure scoring performances and held Oswego to a maximum of eight points in a single quarter in a 63-27 victory. The Lady Lancers (6-6) also held Oswego to a maximum of eight points in a single quarter in a 40-27 win.

Boys Basketball