MOUND CITY — A few little mistakes turned into big trouble for Crest High’s softball team Thursday.

The Lady Lancers were down 1-0 in the third inning, when host Jayhawk-Linn scored three in the third and five in the fourth to take control of a 10-0 victory.

“The same thing happened in the second game,” Crest head coach Casey Cook said. “It just happened sooner.”