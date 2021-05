PLEASANTON — After running through a 12-game gauntlet against some of the best softball teams in the state, Crest High’s softball team was able to right its ship Tuesday against Pleasanton.

The Lady Lancers took full advantage, rolling to a 16-4 victory.

Then, after trailing 5-1 in the nightcap, Crest ended the contest by outscoring the Blu-Jays 12-2 the rest of the way for a 17-7 win.