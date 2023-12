COLONY — Crest Middle School’s Kole Walter scored 15 points Monday as the Lancers fended off Marmaton Valley Junior High, 23-15.

Crest led 17-5 at halftime, but Marmaton Valley cranked up its defense in the third quarter, pulling to within 17-10 by the start of the final period.

Crest hit 6 of 20 free throw attempts in the fourth quarter to stave off the Wildcat challenge.