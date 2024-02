COLONY — The Crest Lancers started on a high note Thursday and ended on an even higher one.

Colony broke out of the gates to lead visiting Marmaton Valley 16-9 after one quarter.

The Wildcats whittled the lead down to 37-33 by the end of the third quarter before the Lancers ended the game with a 23-7 run to cruise to a 60-40 win over their Three Rivers League rivals.