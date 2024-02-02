Lady Lancers rally to defeat MV

COLONY — Crest High’s Lady Lancers picked up a crucial victory against Three Rivers League rival Marmaton Valley Thursday.

In a game postponed from earlier in the month due to wintry weather, Crest took the lead in the second and third quarters and held off Marmaton Valley down the stretch to win, 40-33.

The victory lifts Crest (10-4) one game ahead of Marmaton Valley (9-5) in the Class 1A-I Substate standings. Crest holds third place in the standings; Marmaton Valley is fourth.