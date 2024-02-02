 | Fri, Feb 02, 2024
Lady Lancers rally to defeat MV

Crest's Lady Lancers took control in the third quarter and fended off a Marmaton Valley rally down the stretch to pick up a 40-33 victory Thursday, a crucial game to determine both teams' seedings in the postseason substate tournament.

February 2, 2024 - 2:48 PM

Marmaton Valley High's Khiana Haynes delivers a pass Thursday against Crest. Photo by Halie Luken / MVHS

COLONY — Crest High’s Lady Lancers picked up a crucial victory against Three Rivers League rival Marmaton Valley Thursday.

In a game postponed from earlier in the month due to wintry weather, Crest took the lead in the second and third quarters and held off Marmaton Valley down the stretch to win, 40-33.

The victory lifts Crest (10-4) one game ahead of Marmaton Valley (9-5) in the Class 1A-I Substate standings. Crest holds third place in the standings; Marmaton Valley is fourth.

