Crest stays undefeated; takes down Maranatha Christian 

The Lancers continued their undefeated season into the playoffs on Tuesday when they defeated Maranatha Christian Academy. Crest's Ryan Golden and Holden Barker each hit home runs.

May 17, 2023 - 1:49 PM

Crest’s Ryan Golden, left, takes a lead off first base in a victory over Oswego earlier this season. Photo by Quinn Burkitt

PRAIRIE VILLAGE — The Crest High baseball team continued its quest for another Class 2-1A state tournament appearance with a first round regional victory over Maranatha Christian Academy of Shawnee on Tuesday. 

The Lancers (20-0) got down early when the Eagles scored one run in the top of the first inning but quickly responded with three runs in the bottom half. Crest then outscored Maranatha Christian Academy 5-1 the rest of the ballgame for the 8-2 win. 

Crest’s Holden Barker and Ryan Golden each belted home runs in the fourth inning as well.

