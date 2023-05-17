Crest stays undefeated; takes down Maranatha Christian 

PRAIRIE VILLAGE — The Crest High baseball team continued its quest for another Class 2-1A state tournament appearance with a first round regional victory over Maranatha Christian Academy of Shawnee on Tuesday.

The Lancers (20-0) got down early when the Eagles scored one run in the top of the first inning but quickly responded with three runs in the bottom half. Crest then outscored Maranatha Christian Academy 5-1 the rest of the ballgame for the 8-2 win.

Crest’s Holden Barker and Ryan Golden each belted home runs in the fourth inning as well.