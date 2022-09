MOUND CITY — The Crest High School volleyball team found success Tuesday night, winning all three of their matches.

The Lady Lancers (11-3; 3-0) opened the meet with a two-set victory over Pleasanton, 25-14 and 25-11.

Senior Kamryn Luedke led Crest at the serving line going 19-for-21 on serves and notching a lone ace as well. Senior McKenna Hammond was also dominant from the serving line going 19-for-21 and hitting nine aces.