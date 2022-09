BUFFALO — The Crest Lady Lancer volleyball team (18-4; 5-0) swept their pair of matchups against Oswego and Altoona on Tuesday.

The Lady Lancers started play by knocking off Oswego in two sets, 25-19 and 25-13.

The second matchup saw Crest take down Altoona-Midway in two sets, 25-5 and 25-16.