Crest wins most matches ever

COLONY — The Crest High School volleyball team broke the record for the most wins in school history on Tuesday with victories over Southeast-Cherokee and Yates Center.

The Lady Lancers (26-6; 10-1) also celebrated senior night as McKenna Hammond, Kamryn Luedke, Allyssa Adams and managers Sydney Stephens and Brinley McGhee were honored.

“Kamryn Luedke is such a good teammate, a hard worker, positive. If she does make a mistake she’s tough and is going to make the next one. Allyssa Adams, she works hard,” said Crest head coach Abigail Hermreck. “McKenna Hammond, her passing is one of her best assets. All three will be missed next season.”