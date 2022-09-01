Crest cruises on Tuesday

The Crest volleyball team hit the road on Tuesday to compete at Madison against Moran and Hartford in a quadrangular meet.

The Lady Lancers went 3-0 , after first defeating Marmaton Valley with final scores of 25-21, 23-25 and 25-13. The matchup included two wins for Crest and a lone loss in the second set to force a third tiebreaker set.

“We got rattled in the second match and Moran played their game. It was a great test for us to bounce back and win the third match,” said Crest head coach Abigail Hermreck.