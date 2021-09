MORAN — Crest High’s Holden Barker racked up a season’s worth of statistics in just one night Monday.

The Lancer junior rushed for a mind-boggling 370 yards and seven touchdowns — on 21 carries — to lead Crest to an 86-50 victory over Marmaton Valley.

“We got up by 28 a couple different times, but they never gave up and would answer with a big score of their own,” said Crest head coach Nick McAnulty. “The big plays kept coming.”