Lancers keep on rolling

COLONY — Make it four in a roll for Crest High’s Lancers.
Crest crushed visiting St. Paul, 60-8, Friday, keeping Crest’s record spotless at 4-0.
A wide cast of characters led the way, with devastating efficiency. Stratton McGhee had three touchdowns on five carries, covering 83 yards. Holden Barker carried five times for 92 yards and two touchdowns. Jacquez Coleman had 81 yards on seven carries, while Tyson Hermreck had two receptions covering 68 yards with a touchdown.
Caleb Nolan racked up six tackles on defense.
Elsewhere, Marmaton Valley dropped to 1-3 with a 72-20 loss to Cedar Vale-Dexter, while Yates Center fell to Oswego, 52-6.