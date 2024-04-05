Crest’s Schmidt sets school record in long jump

EUREKA — The action was hot and heavy as athletes from Crest, Humboldt and Yates Center descended upon the Eureka Invitational Thursday.

Crest High’s Jerry Rodriguez (long jump), Josie Walter (1600 meters) and Hanna Schmidt (long jump) highlighted another banner day for the Lancer thinclads, each claiming gold. Schmidt’s long jump mark of 17 feet, 1 inch, is a new school record.

Results follow.

Boys

Team scores: 1. Caney Valley, 109; 4. Crest, 53; 12. Humboldt, 16

100 meters — 4. Brenton Edgerton, Crest, 11.92; 11. Gentry McGhee, Crest, 12.02; 18. Kage Daniels, Humboldt, 12.66; 27. Jeremiah Jones, YC, 13.59; 28. Byron Westbrook, Humboldt, 13.93