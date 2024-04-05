 | Fri, Apr 05, 2024
Menu Search Log in

Crest’s Schmidt sets school record in long jump

Another banner day on the track for Crest High was highlighted by freshman Hanna Schmidt's gold medal (and new school record) in the long jump Thursday at the Eureka Invitational.

Sports

April 5, 2024 - 2:35 PM

EUREKA — The action was hot and heavy as athletes from Crest, Humboldt and Yates Center descended upon the Eureka Invitational Thursday.

Crest High’s Jerry Rodriguez (long jump), Josie Walter (1600 meters) and Hanna Schmidt (long jump) highlighted another banner day for the Lancer thinclads, each claiming gold. Schmidt’s long jump mark of 17 feet, 1 inch, is a new school record.

Results follow.

Boys

Team scores: 1. Caney Valley, 109; 4. Crest, 53; 12. Humboldt, 16

100 meters — 4. Brenton Edgerton, Crest, 11.92; 11. Gentry McGhee, Crest, 12.02; 18. Kage Daniels, Humboldt, 12.66; 27. Jeremiah Jones, YC, 13.59; 28. Byron Westbrook, Humboldt, 13.93

Related
March 27, 2024
November 29, 2019
May 6, 2016
April 10, 2013
Most Popular