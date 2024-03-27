Track teams get off to flying start at Uniontown

UNIONTOWN — The girls were definitely golden Tuesday as several local athletes got off to a roaring start to the 2024 track and field season.

Local schools brought home 11 gold medals in various running and jumping events at the Uniontown Invitational.

Crest High’s Lady Lancers easily won the team championship, winning seven events, including all three relay races. Individually, Peyton Schmidt won the 800- and 3200-meter runs, Josie Walter cruised to victory in the 1600 meters, and Hanna Schmidt was the queen of the 100-meter hurdles.