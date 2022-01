HUMBOLDT — Humboldt Middle School’s boys basketball team had a fruitful night against Neodesha on Thursday.

The Cubs went 2-1 with a 26-21 win for the A team, a 21-9 loss for the B team and a 19-12 win for the C team.

In the C game, The Cubs came out on fire, scoring nine points in the second quarter to help take a 13-6 lead at the half.