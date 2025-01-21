Middle-schoolers double up on hardwood action

HUMBOLDT — It was a tale of two halves Monday.

Humboldt Middle School’s boys controlled the action in the early going against Neodesha, holding a 16-10 halftime lead.

“We were pretty good in the first half, but we struggled at both ends of the court in the second half,” Humboldt head coach Jeremy Weilert said.

Neodesha stormed back to pull within a point after three quarters and then end the game with an 11-2 run to win, 32-24.

Tucker Wrestler scored nine points to lead Humboldt, which played against Neodesha for the second time in four days. Mason Miller added six, Zane Sanchez four, Envy Oberbeck and Riley Lassman two each and Bentley Kolb one.

The teams also squared off in Neodesha Friday from a game postponed from Jan. 9.

The Bluestreaks also prevailed Monday in the B team contest, 20-12, and in C team action, 25-6.

Nate Froggatte scored seven to lead the Cub B team. Mason Gunderman and Braxton Fitzmaurice added two points each. Tate Thomas chipped in with a free throw.

Sawyer Robertson scored four points and William Davis two for the Cub C team.

Neodesha takes on Lady Cub middle-schoolers

Humboldt Middle School’s girls became very well acquainted with their foes from Neodesha.

On Friday, the Lady Cubs were at Neodesha in games postponed from Jan. 9 due to wintry weather.

The same squads returned to the court Monday, this time in Humboldt, for their regularly scheduled matchup.

Neodesha’s A team took little time in taking control in Friday’s showdown, racing out to an 18-0 first quarter lead en route to a 40-11 victory.

The result was hardly unexpected. Neodesha, which remains unbeaten, has won by an average margin of 27 points, Humboldt head coach Eric Carlson noted.