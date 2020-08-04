Menu Search Log in

Cubs blank KC to hand Royals fourth straight loss

Former Royal Alec Mills pitched seven shutout innings as the Chicago Cubs handed KC its fourth straight defeat, 2-0. Kansas City stands at 3-8 on the young season.

By

Sports

August 4, 2020 - 10:07 AM

Chicago Cubs shortstop Javier Baez tags out Royals shortstop Adalberto Mondesi at second base during the fourth inning Monday at Wrigley Park in Chicago. Photo by USA / TNS

CHICAGO (AP) — Kris Bryant homered in his return to the lineup and Alec Mills pitched seven effective innings, helping the Chicago Cubs beat the Kansas City Royals 2-0 on Monday night for their fourth consecutive win.

Javier Báez had a sacrifice fly and a nice play in the field as NL Central-leading Chicago improved to 8-2 for the first time since 2016. Bryant also doubled in the first after missing two games with a stomach ailment.

Mills (2-0) allowed three hits, struck out four and walked three on a wet, windy night at Wrigley Field. Mills got a chance to start when José Quintana had surgery on his left thumb last month, but the right-hander is making a strong bid to keep his spot in the rotation.

Related
August 3, 2020
July 29, 2020
July 28, 2020
June 30, 2020
Trending