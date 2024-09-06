Cubs fend off Caney Valley

HUMBOLDT — Humboldt High’s Cubs opened their 2024 football season in style Thursday, emerging victorious in an action-packed back-and-forth affair against Tri-Valley League rival Caney Valley, 28-12.

“That was a heck of a ball game,” Humboldt head coach Logan Wyrick said. “Caney Valley is always gonna be a well-coached, tough football team. We did a lot of good things, but there were some growing pains. We’ll get better.”

The Cub defense forced five turnovers, including a fumble return for a touchdown in the first half, but the game was, for all intents and purposes, decided on a key goal-line stand midway through the third quarter.

Iola led 16-0 at halftime, but Caney Valley’s Traxcyn Garton gave the visitors a jolt with an 81-yard touchdown run on the first play from scrimmage in the third quarter.

Humboldt’s subsequent possession fizzled quickly, and the Bullpups responded with another sustained drive deep into Cub territory.

The Bullpups were at first-and-goal from the 2, but two straight runs into the teeth of the Humboldt line lost yardage.

Humboldt’s pass rush forced Caney Valley freshman quarterback Layne Denny to misfire on a third-down pass, and his fourth-and-13 heave to the end zone was picked off by Humboldt’s Jacob Harrington to douse the threat.

The Cubs then relied on their one-two punch of Blake Ellis and Cole Mathes to march down the field, covering 76 yards on 11 plays. Ellis covered the final six yards into the end zone to make it 22-6 early in the fourth quarter.

“You don’t want to see them drive all the way down like that, but those are great ways to respond,” Wyrick said. “Everybody was tired, and we don’t have a lot of depth. But they were able to suck it up and find a way to make a stop.”

THE REST of the game offered similar wild momentum swings.

Caney Valley opened things with a surprise onside kick, but Humboldt’s Hart ended the possession three plays later with an interception.

Humboldt moved the ball effectively from there, but lost a fumble to give the ball back to Caney.

The Bullpup drive went nowhere, and Humboldt marched 80 yards on 11 plays, capped by Ellis’s 9-yard touchdown run late in the first quarter.

Caney Valley punted, and Humboldt again moved the ball into Bullpup territory before losing the ball on downs at the Caney Valley 19.

The Bullpups found their offense, courtesy of some short passes from Denny to Drake Roberds, and marched to midfield.