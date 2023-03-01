 | Wed, Mar 01, 2023
Cubs roar to playoff win

The Humboldt High boys cruised past Neodesha in a Class 3A opening round substate game on Tuesday night. The win also saw senior Trey Sommer score his career 1,000th point in the black and orange.

By

Sports

March 1, 2023 - 2:32 PM

Humboldt senior Trey Sommer is surrounded by family after he eclipsed 1,000 career points. COURTESY PHOTO

HUMBOLDT — The Humboldt High boys cruised to their Class 3A first round substate 64-30 victory against Neodesha Tuesday. 

The Cubs (18-4) got behind senior Trey Sommer scoring his 1,000th career point. Sommer garnered 25 points in the home contest. Humboldt’s defense also held Neodesha’s scorers to single digits.

It was an onslaught from tipoff. Sommer went for a quick couple of layups and drew fouls to knock down four free throws in the first. Sam Hull also scored a trio of layups and went for seven points in the opening quarter. 

