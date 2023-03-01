Cubs roar to playoff win

HUMBOLDT — The Humboldt High boys cruised to their Class 3A first round substate 64-30 victory against Neodesha Tuesday.

The Cubs (18-4) got behind senior Trey Sommer scoring his 1,000th career point. Sommer garnered 25 points in the home contest. Humboldt’s defense also held Neodesha’s scorers to single digits.

It was an onslaught from tipoff. Sommer went for a quick couple of layups and drew fouls to knock down four free throws in the first. Sam Hull also scored a trio of layups and went for seven points in the opening quarter.