HUMBOLDT — A number of Humboldt High football players were named to the 2A All-District First and Second Teams as well as some Honorable Mentions.

Trey Sommer earned the District Defensive MVP for the second year in a row along with being named a First Team offensive player for his play at running back this season.

Sommer led the Cubs with 166.5 rushing yards per game, 30 touchdowns, 29 rushing touchdowns and a QBR rating of 121.1.