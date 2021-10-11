Humboldt steamrolls Jayhawk-Linn

HUMBOLDT — It all boils down to this.

Humboldt High’s Cubs picked up their fifth straight victory in dominating fashion Friday, rushing for 456 yards in a 62-18 win over Jayhawk-Linn.

The victory sets up a pair of season-ending showdowns, first on Friday at unbeaten Wellsville, then winding up Oct. 22 with a home tilt against Osage City. Wellsville, like Humboldt, is unbeaten in district play at 3-0. The Eagles stand at 6-0 overall. Osage City is at 5-1 overall and 2-1 in district play.