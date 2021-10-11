 | Mon, Oct 11, 2021
Humboldt steamrolls Jayhawk-Linn

Humboldt's Cubs remain one of the hottest teams in the area, picking up their fifth straight victory in a 62-18 rout over Jayhawk-Linn. The Cubs have a showdown at unbeaten Wellsville this week.

Sports

October 11, 2021 - 9:52 AM

Humboldt High's players celebrate in the first half Friday against Jayhawk-Linn in a 62-18 victory. Photo by Vickie Moss / Iola Register

HUMBOLDT — It all boils down to this.

Humboldt High’s Cubs picked up their fifth straight victory in dominating fashion Friday, rushing for 456 yards in a 62-18 win over Jayhawk-Linn.

The victory sets up a pair of season-ending showdowns, first on Friday at unbeaten Wellsville, then winding up Oct. 22 with a home tilt against Osage City. Wellsville, like Humboldt, is unbeaten in district play at 3-0. The Eagles stand at 6-0 overall. Osage City is at 5-1 overall and 2-1 in district play.

