Dallas, Florida and New York to host cricket World Cup matches

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Dallas, Florida and New York will host matches at next year’s men’s T20 World Cup, the governing body of cricket announced Wednesday.

The United States will be staging a global cricket event for the first time as the sport looks to expand into new territory and get Olympic status for the 2028 Los Angeles Games. The country will co-host the June 4-30 tournament with the West Indies.

The International Cricket Council said an agreement has been reached for the construction of a 34,000-seat stadium in Eisenhower Park, a purpose-built sports and events park in Nassau County, New York, pending the awarding of a required permit next month.