Dallas, Florida and New York to host cricket World Cup matches

The governing body of cricket announced that Dallas, Florida and New York will host T20 cricket World Cup matches next year. The sport looks to expand into new territory and get Olympic status for the 2028 Los Angeles Games.

Peter Nevill, captain of the Blues, is caught during day four of the Sheffield Shield match between New South Wales and Queensland at Karen Rolton Oval on Nov. 2, 2020 in Adelaide, Australia. (Mark Brake/Getty Images/TNS)

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Dallas, Florida and New York will host matches at next year’s men’s T20 World Cup, the governing body of cricket announced Wednesday.

The United States will be staging a global cricket event for the first time as the sport looks to expand into new territory and get Olympic status for the 2028 Los Angeles Games. The country will co-host the June 4-30 tournament with the West Indies.

The International Cricket Council said an agreement has been reached for the construction of a 34,000-seat stadium in Eisenhower Park, a purpose-built sports and events park in Nassau County, New York, pending the awarding of a required permit next month.

