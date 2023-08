Iola High head football coach David Daugharthy knows a thing or two about Iola football.

The former Mustang heads into his seventh year as the head coach at Iola after spending three years as an assistant. Iola came up short in a road playoff game to Frontenac last season but the team returns a number of players with starting experience this fall.

Daugharthy is hoping he can spark some of the magic he felt when he played for the blue and gold.