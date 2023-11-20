 | Mon, Nov 20, 2023
Despite stumbles, Formula 1 hits jackpot in Vegas

A number of glitches, and harsh feelings among natives there, led to a potential disastrous Las Vegas Grand Prix over the weekend. But a thrilling race may pay off for the Formula 1 circuit after all.

November 20, 2023 - 2:51 PM

Haas F1 Team's German driver Nico Hulkenberg races during the second practice session for the Las Vegas Formula One Grand Prix on Nov. 17, 2023, in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo by Angela Weiss/AFP via Getty Images/TNS

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Max Verstappen hated everything about the Las Vegas Grand Prix from the moment he arrived in Sin City. Formula One’s three-time reigning world champion found the excess and opulence over-the-top and prioritized over the actual racing.

He changed his tune — literally — following his 18th win of the season.

“Viva Las Vegas! Viva Las Vegas!” sang Verstappen as he crossed under the checkered flag waved by Justin Bieber. Verstappen had slammed Saturday night’s spectacle at every chance, yet raced in an Elvis-inspired firesuit and took the victory on the famed Las Vegas Strip.

