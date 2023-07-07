 | Fri, Jul 07, 2023
F1 welcomes Brad Pitt but is wary of protesters at British Grand Prix

Brad Pitt is joining the Formula One paddock for his new movie. He might stand as much chance as anyone else of beating Max Verstappen. Verstappen will be aiming for his eighth win in 10 races this year on Sunday as he surges toward winning the title for a third straight year. 

July 7, 2023 - 3:25 PM

Brad Pitt reacts during a preview of the film "Bullet Train" in Paris on July 18, 2022. (Christophe Archambault/AFP via Getty Images/TNS)

SILVERSTONE, England (AP) — Brad Pitt is joining the Formula One paddock for his new movie. He might stand as much chance as anyone else of beating Max Verstappen.

Verstappen will be aiming for his eighth win in 10 races this year on Sunday as he surges toward winning the title for a third straight year. His Red Bull team has won 19 of the last 20 races going back to July 2022.

As F1 welcomes Pitt for a weekend of filming around the British Grand Prix, race organizers and police are wary of possible environmental protests.

