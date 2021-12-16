 | Thu, Dec 16, 2021
Mercedes withdraws F1 appeal

Mercedes' F1 team has dropped its appeal of the finish to the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. The controversial end to the race allowed Max Verstappen to take the lead and win the race, giving Verstappen the F1 world title, denying Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton of a record eighth title.

December 16, 2021 - 9:41 AM

Lewis Hamilton competes in his Mereceds F1 car during the 2021 season. Photo by Wikimedia

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Mercedes ended the dispute over the Formula One season finale today when it withdrew its appeal of the controversial finish that cost Lewis Hamilton a record eighth championship.

Mercedes had filed a pair of protests following Sunday’s race, in which a late crash at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix helped Max Verstappen beat Hamilton for the title. Both protests were dismissed and Mercedes then asked for reconsideration at the International Court of Appeal, a process that could have dragged into next year.

“We left Abu Dhabi in disbelief of what we had just witnessed,” Mercedes said in a statement. “Of course, it’s part of the game to lose a race, but it’s something different when you lose faith in racing.”

