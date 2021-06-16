Detroit adds to Royals misery

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Casey Mize turned in his eighth quality start in his last nine games, Miguel Cabrera got two more hits and the Detroit Tigers beat Kansas City 4-2 Tuesday night, the Royals’ fifth straight loss.

Mize (4-4) allowed three runs on seven hits in 6 2/3 innings. Gregory Soto pitched the ninth for his sixth save in as many chances.

“The quality is more important than the length,” Detroit manager A.J. Hinch said. “Casey came out and had to battle. I think he got a little better as the game went along.