Tigers ailing, Royals flailing

Even after having two pitchers see their night cut short because of injury concerns , the Detroit Tigers still had little trouble dispatching Kansas City, 10-3, Monday. The loss is the fourth in a row and ninth in 10 games for KC.

June 15, 2021 - 9:21 AM

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Detroit starter Matthew Boyd and reliever Alex Lange both exited with injuries and the Tigers still ended a three-game losing streak, beating the Kansas City Royals 10-3 Monday night.

Willi Castro, Robbie Grossman and Niko Goodrum homered for Detroit. Miguel Cabrera got three hits and drove in two runs, with his RBI single keying a four-run first inning.

The Royals, who have not led since finishing off Thursday’s 6-1 victory in Oakland, lost their fourth in a row. They are a season-worst five games below .500.

