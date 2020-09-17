Menu Search Log in

Singer stings Tigers

Kansas City rookie Brady Singer pitched shutout baseball for the second straight start, allowing 2 hits in 6 innings in a 4-0 win over Detroit. Singer carried a no-hitter into the eighth inning in his previous start.

September 17, 2020 - 9:58 AM

Brady Singer of the Kansas City Royals pitches against the Detroit Tigers during the second inning at Comerica Park in Detroit Wednesday. Photo by Duane Burleson / Getty Images / TNS

DETROIT (AP) — Brady Singer was stellar for a second straight start, allowing two hits in six innings, and the Kansas City Royals blanked the Detroit Tigers 4-0 on Wednesday night.

Singer pitched eight one-hit innings in his previous outing at Cleveland. The rookie right-hander struck out the first five Detroit hitters and retired the first 10.

“Just try to lock in from pitch one and keep it rolling,” Singer said.

