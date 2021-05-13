KC drops 10th straight

DETROIT (AP) — Miguel Cabrera drove in two runs and surpassed Omar Vizquel for the most major league hits by a Venezuelan player, leading the Detroit Tigers past the slumping Kansas City Royals 4-2 on Wednesday night.

Cabrera’s two RBI singles gave him 2,878, one more than Vizquel, who played his last game in 2012 and was a coach for Cabrera and the Tigers from 2014-17.

“I feel a sense of release, because people have been waiting for me to break this record for a long time,” Cabrera said. “This has been a tough season, but this is a good night.”