 | Wed, Feb 16, 2022
Djokovic willing to skip tourneys over vaccine

Novak Djokovic is willing to forgo the French Open and Wimbledon over his stance on the COVID-19 vaccine. Djokovic had a chance to overtake Nadal's 21 Grand Slam titles but is choosing to not get vaccinated.

February 15, 2022 - 9:41 AM

Novak Djokovic of Serbia holds the Norman Brookes Challenge Cup as he celebrates victory in his win against Daniil Medvedev of Russia during day 14 of the 2021 Australian Open at Melbourne Park on February 21, 2021 in Melbourne, Australia. (Mackenzie Sweetnam/Getty Images/TNS) Photo by TNS

LONDON (AP) — If forced to choose, Novak Djokovic said he would skip the French Open and Wimbledon, foregoing the chance to overtake Rafael Nadal’s record haul of 21 Grand Slams titles, rather than get vaccinated against COVID-19.

If need be, not defending his titles at Roland Garros and Wimbledon and missing other tournaments is “the price that I am willing to pay,” said the 34-year-old Serb, comments likely to further boost his hero-status among some opponents of vaccination.

Djokovic said he is not opposed to vaccinations and sought to distance himself from anti-vaccination campaigners, saying: “I have never said that I am part of that movement.”

