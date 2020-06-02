Menu Search Log in

Drivers’ tempers keep flaring

Since racing made its return to the track after a ling break due to the COVID-19 pandemic, he term "rubbing means racing," has been put to the test.

By

Sports

June 2, 2020 - 10:27 AM

Joey Logano, driver of the #22 Autotrader Ford, and Chase Elliott, driver of the #9 NAPA Auto Parts Chevrolet, are involved in an incident during the NASCAR Cup Series Food City presents the Supermarket Heroes 500 at Bristol Motor Speedway on May 31, 2020 in Bristol, Tenn. (Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images/TNS)

History repeated itself in more ways than one Sunday at “The Last Great Colosseum.” Drivers who have typically struggled or crashed out at Bristol Motor Speedway’s unforgiving, half-mile track — Alex Bowman, Matt DiBenedetto, Ricky Stenhouse Jr. — did.

And just like last weekend, Chase Elliott was minutes away from a top finish before a late-lap incident took him out of the running, and sent Brad Keselowski sailing past him to the finish line in first place.

“I watched Joey (Logano) and Chase (Elliott) going at it,” Keselowski said after the race. “The next thing I knew, they were wrecking. Here we found ourselves in Victory Lane. Just really crazy how it all came together.”

Related
June 1, 2020
May 29, 2020
May 26, 2020
May 22, 2020
Trending