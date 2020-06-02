Drivers’ tempers keep flaring

History repeated itself in more ways than one Sunday at “The Last Great Colosseum.” Drivers who have typically struggled or crashed out at Bristol Motor Speedway’s unforgiving, half-mile track — Alex Bowman, Matt DiBenedetto, Ricky Stenhouse Jr. — did.

And just like last weekend, Chase Elliott was minutes away from a top finish before a late-lap incident took him out of the running, and sent Brad Keselowski sailing past him to the finish line in first place.

“I watched Joey (Logano) and Chase (Elliott) going at it,” Keselowski said after the race. “The next thing I knew, they were wrecking. Here we found ourselves in Victory Lane. Just really crazy how it all came together.”