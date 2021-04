Chris Weide insisted to anyone, but especially to his Iola High softball players, that they were a better team than they realized.

It may have taken a bit longer than he wanted, but the Fillies may have just found out how accurate Weide’s prediction was.

The previously winless Iola squad scored early and often, while playing sparkling defense throughout in a doubleheader sweep of visiting Anderson County, 11-1 and 8-2.